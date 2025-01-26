GRANITE CITY - A pedestrian was struck by a freight train early Sunday morning, Jan. 26, 2025, in Granite City address resulting in serious injuries. The incident occurred at the crossing of Maryville Road and Namoeki Road in Granite City. The emergency call came in around 6 a.m.

According to scanner traffic, emergency responders received reports that a conductor reported a female pedestrian jumped in front of the train as it approached the crossing. The Illinois State Police, along with the Mitchell Fire Department and Railroad Police, were dispatched to the scene.

The victim sustained serious injuries and was initially assessed for transport via helicopter. However, she was ultimately transported by ambulance for medical treatment to save time because a helicopter was not available in the region.

Further details regarding her condition have not been disclosed.

Authorities are investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

