ST. LOUIS COUNTY - The St. Louis County Police announced today that a female victim in the January 12 shooting in the North County Precinct has died.

St. Louis County Police said on January 24, 2022, the female victim succumbed to her injuries and was pronounced deceased at an area hospital. The victim has been identified as Latoyria Johnson, 33 years of age, of the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue in St. Louis.

The St. Louis County Police Department Crimes Against Persons detectives are continuing to investigate the homicide.

At 7 p.m. on January 12, 2022, St. Louis County Police officers from the North County Precinct responded to a call for service for a shooting in the 2900 block of Atlantic Park Avenue. Responding officers located an adult male and an adult female suffering from apparent gunshot injuries. The male victim was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries while the female victim was transported with life-threatening injuries.

The male victim was treated for his injuries and later released from the hospital.

The investigation is very active at this time.

Additional information will be disseminated as it becomes available.

Please contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators if you have any information regarding the incident.

To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, please contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477) if you have any information regarding the incident.

