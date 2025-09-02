GALATIA – After a thorough investigation by the Illinois State Police (ISP), the Saline County State’s Attorney’s Office is charging 21-year-old Jacob C. Ahrens (M/21) of Ridgway, IL with two counts of Aggravated Driving While Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs Involving Death (Class 2 Felony), and two counts of Aggravated Driving Under the Influence of Alcohol/Drugs Involving Personal Injury (Class 4 Felony), in connection with a recent fatal crash.

On August 8, 2025, at approximately 1:58 a.m., ISP Troopers responded to IL-34 about one mile west of Harco Road, near Galatia, in Saline County. A Chevrolet Silverado was traveling southbound on IL-34 when it drove off the roadway and into a ditch. The driver and one passenger were airlifted to a regional hospital with injuries. A second passenger, 20-year-old Mattix T. Sandifer of Ridgway, IL, was pronounced deceased on scene.

These charges are not evidence against the defendant and the defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.