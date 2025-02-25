ALTON – An Alton resident faces multiple felonies in his second case of domestic battery after an argument over a car purchase turned violent.

Leonel L. Carter, 39, of Alton, was charged on Feb. 21, 2025 with aggravated domestic battery (a Class 2 felony), his second or subsequent offense of domestic battery (a Class 4 felony), and criminal damage to property (a Class 4 felony).

On Jan. 6, 2025, Carter allegedly strangled a household or family member and “struck her in the face with closed fists,” damaging the victim’s personal property in the process, according to court documents.

A petition was filed to deny Carter’s pretrial release, stating he attacked the victim after she went to purchase a new vehicle “but didn't want the one that [Carter]'s friends had for sale.”

“He followed her into the bathroom and struck her in the face multiple times with closed fists,” the petition states. “[The victim] said he choked her with his hands, applying pressure to the front and sides of her neck and her breathing was restricted.”

Officers observed injuries on the victim consistent with her description of the incident, including blood above the right corner of her lip and two 1-inch lacerations to the left side of her neck.

“During all of this, Leonel kicked 2 televisions over, causing damage, and broke an entertainment center,” the petition continues. “A witness was present during this altercation and corroborates [the victim’s] statements.”

At the time of the incident, Carter was on pretrial release from custody on misdemeanor charges of battery and obstructing justice, as well as a felony charge for violating an order of protection. Among the prior convictions in his criminal history are domestic battery, armed robbery, aggravated battery with a firearm, and burglary, each filed in Madison County.

The Alton Police Department presented the latest domestic battery case against Carter. While he was remanded to jail for his initial court appearance, Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he has since been granted pretrial release from custody.

All individuals charged are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

