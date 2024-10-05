ALTON - A man from Wood River faces multiple felonies after shooting a victim as they were entering Alton Memorial Hospital.

Rashawn L. Galloway, 38, of Wood River, was charged with aggravated battery with a firearm (a Class X felony) and aggravated discharge of a firearm (a Class 1 felony).

Article continues after sponsor message

On May 12, 2024, Galloway allegedly shot an individual in the leg near the Alton Memorial Hospital maternity ward. A petition to deny his pretrial release describes the incident as follows:

“Defendant went to the maternity ward of the Alton Memorial Hospital. He got out of the vehicle, walked to the victim, waited for him to begin walking into the hospital, ran towards him, and began discharging the firearm multiple times,” the petition states. “Victim was struck in the leg. The hospital was also struck several times.”

The Alton Police Department presented the case against Galloway, who was ordered remanded to jail for his initial court appearance, though Madison County Sheriff’s Office records indicate he is not currently in custody.

The issuance of charges is based solely upon probable cause and is not an indication of guilt. All subjects charged with criminal offenses are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

More like this: