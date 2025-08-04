Felicia Olin Brings Fairy Tale Fantasy to Edwardsville Exhibit, Bohnert, Kapembeza's Art Also To Be Displayed
EDWARDSVILLE - These are three profiles of artists set to appear at the Edwardsville Arts Faire, held at Edwardsville City Park on September 26-28. Today's trio is Felicia Olin, Jeff Bohnert and Aron Kapembeza.
Artist #1:
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Felicia Olin
Medium: Painting
Artist Statement:
"My work is a reflection of my interest in fairy tales, nature, and fantasy art. I like to paint portraits of characters who live in my whimsical world." - Olin said.
Artist #2:
Jeff Bohnert
Medium: Photography
Artist Statement:
"My photography captures the beauty and intricate details of landscapes, wildlife, nature, and architecture, with a focus on the connection between humans and the natural world. Through my lens, I aim to highlight the often-overlooked moments and textures that reveal the complexity and harmony of our surroundings. Each image is crafted to evoke emotion and inspire a deeper appreciation for both the man-made and natural environments.
"My intention is to transport viewers to these unique spaces, inviting them to pause, reflect, and connect with the beauty that surrounds us daily. I believe in the power of art to foster a sense of mindfulness and environmental awareness, encouraging us to appreciate and protect the world we live in. Through my work, I strive to create a lasting visual impact that resonates with viewers and inspires a deeper connection to the world around them. - Bohnert said.
Artist #3:
Aron Kapembeza
Medium: Sculpture
Artist Statement:
"Hard African stone where you can display outdoors or indoors." - Kapembeza said.
More like this: