EDWARDSVILLE - These are three profiles of artists set to appear at the Edwardsville Arts Faire, held at Edwardsville City Park on September 26-28. Today's trio is Felicia Olin, Jeff Bohnert and Aron Kapembeza.

Artist #1:

Felicia Olin

Medium: Painting

Artist Statement:

"My work is a reflection of my interest in fairy tales, nature, and fantasy art. I like to paint portraits of characters who live in my whimsical world." - Olin said.

Artist #2:

Jeff Bohnert

Medium: Photography

Artist Statement:

"My photography captures the beauty and intricate details of landscapes, wildlife, nature, and architecture, with a focus on the connection between humans and the natural world. Through my lens, I aim to highlight the often-overlooked moments and textures that reveal the complexity and harmony of our surroundings. Each image is crafted to evoke emotion and inspire a deeper appreciation for both the man-made and natural environments.

"My intention is to transport viewers to these unique spaces, inviting them to pause, reflect, and connect with the beauty that surrounds us daily. I believe in the power of art to foster a sense of mindfulness and environmental awareness, encouraging us to appreciate and protect the world we live in. Through my work, I strive to create a lasting visual impact that resonates with viewers and inspires a deeper connection to the world around them. - Bohnert said.

Artist #3:

Aron Kapembeza

Medium: Sculpture

Artist Statement:

"Hard African stone where you can display outdoors or indoors." - Kapembeza said.

