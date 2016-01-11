Illinois DLs and IDs remain acceptable forms of identification to board commercial airplanes for minimum of two years

The Department of Homeland Security provided an update today on the REAL ID Act, announcing that there will be no security changes at airports for at least two years, with any changes beginning no sooner than January 22, 2018.

Article continues after sponsor message

As a result, Illinois driver’s licenses and ID cards will continue to be accepted as primary forms of identification to board commercial airplanes for domestic travel.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s office will continue to work with DHS and the Illinois General Assembly on the REAL ID Act.

More like this: