EAST ST. LOUIS – A jury has found Evette B. Osuegbu, 62, guilty of conspiring to commit arson and fraud, marking a significant development in a case involving multiple properties in Illinois and Missouri. The conviction was announced following a trial that revealed Osuegbu's involvement in setting fire to her apartment in St. Louis on Dec. 31, 2022, with the intent to collect insurance benefits.

Osuegbu was convicted on multiple charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit mail and wire fraud, two counts of mail fraud, ten counts of wire fraud, one count of conspiracy to commit arson, and one count of using fire to commit a federal felony. Her sentencing is set for April 23, 2025.

Co-defendant Rufis A. Jefferson, 47, from Venice, pleaded guilty to related charges in January and is scheduled for sentencing on Feb. 6, 2025, at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis.

U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe said, “The pair are guilty of conspiring together to commit arson to collect fraudulent insurance benefits, and they put unsuspecting neighbors in danger for their own callous greed.” She acknowledged the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) for its role in the investigation.

Court documents revealed that Osuegbu filed an insurance claim after the fire, receiving approximately $30,000. Additionally, Osuegbu and Jefferson discussed plans to set fire to two other buildings in Granite City and Venice, though those plans were not executed.

Special Agent in Charge Bernard Hansen of the ATF emphasized the dangers associated with arson, stating, “Arson is a dangerous act of violence that not only destroys property but also places firefighters, first responders, and the public at great risk.” He added that the conviction serves as a warning against such criminal acts.

Convictions for conspiracy to commit arson carry a maximum penalty of up to 20 years in prison. The ATF led the investigation, with Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kevin Burke and Peter Reed handling the prosecution.

