GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey has received a federal grant to resurface Clifton Terrace Road. After a pre-construction operation meeting with IDOT and the contractor (Mahoney Asphalt) on Wednesday morning (5/22/19) they have announced that they will start work on the project on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, weather permitting. The road will be open to traffic during construction and flaggers will be present during working hours to assist with the flow of local traffic. The project is expected to take 3 weeks to complete.

Another temporary railroad crossing closing for routine maintenance by Union Pacific

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator, Chris Sichra is again advising local residents and motorists to start pre-planning for another temporary detour that will affect Tolle Lane on Monday, (5/27/2019) from 8:00 PM until 6:00 AM since the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing that access for routine maintenance/repair work on the crossing.

First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

