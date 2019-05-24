GODFREY - The Village of Godfrey has received a federal grant to resurface Clifton Terrace Road. After a pre-construction operation meeting with IDOT and the contractor (Mahoney Asphalt) on Wednesday morning (5/22/19) they have announced that they will start work on the project on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, weather permitting. The road will be open to traffic during construction and flaggers will be present during working hours to assist with the flow of local traffic. The project is expected to take 3 weeks to complete.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Another temporary railroad crossing closing for routine maintenance by Union Pacific

Godfrey Public Safety Administrator, Chris Sichra is again advising local residents and motorists to start pre-planning for another temporary detour that will affect Tolle Lane on Monday, (5/27/2019) from 8:00 PM until 6:00 AM since the Union Pacific Railroad will be temporarily closing that access for routine maintenance/repair work on the crossing.

First responder agencies have been notified of the temporary closure. Residents and motorists should pre-plan to consider alternate routes to navigate the affected area during the shutdown.

More like this:

Durbin Introduces Bill To Grant Ukranians Already In U.S. Temporary Guest Status
Feb 24, 2025
Alton Flood Wall Meeting Thursday Night
Feb 27, 2025
Jersey Schools Have Delayed Start On Feb. 20, 2025
Feb 20, 2025
Hayner Library at Alton Square Mall Closed Temporarily Due to Sewer Line Obstruction
Feb 3, 2025
Raise a Glass for Rivers: Trivia Night Benefiting NGRREC
Mar 11, 2025

 