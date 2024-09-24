BELLEVILLE - St. Clair County residents impacted by the July 16, 2024, flooding continue to be urged to register for federal disaster assistance.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency announced that those affected can seek help through FEMA by calling 1-800-621-3362 or visiting https://www.disasterassistance.gov/.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency said in addition to online and phone registration, in-person Disaster Resource Centers will be established in the county in the coming days. Details regarding the specific locations of these centers will be released shortly.

The flooding event has caused significant damage throughout St. Clair County, prompting the need for federal aid to assist residents in recovery efforts.

The St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency also said it is working closely with FEMA to ensure that all affected individuals receive the necessary support.

