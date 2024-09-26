BELLEVILLE — President Joseph Biden recently signed a Federal Disaster Declaration that will provide individual assistance to residents impacted by the July 16, 2024 flooding, according to the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency.

The declaration, issued this week, opens the door for federal aid to help residents recover from the devastating floods that swept through the region.

"We anticipate additional guidance from the State of Illinois in the coming days," said the St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency in a statement. "We will be providing information on how to apply for the federal assistance in the early parts of next week as final arrangements are made."

Residents can begin the process of requesting FEMA assistance immediately by calling 1-800-621-3362 or visiting disasterassistance.gov.

Additionally, the county plans to set up in-person disaster recovery centers in the near future to further assist those affected.

The Federal Disaster Declaration includes various types of individual assistance, although specific details will be forthcoming. The agency urges residents to stay tuned for further updates and instructions on how to access the available resources.

As the community begins the recovery process, local and federal officials are working to ensure that all affected individuals receive the support they need.

