SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Public Health (IDPH) is alerting Illinoisans that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning the public that a certain type of lead test made by Magellan Diagnostics may provide inaccurate results for some children and adults. The FDA’s warning is based on currently available data that indicate Magellan lead tests that use blood taken from a person’s vein may provide results that are lower than the actual level of lead in the blood.

CDC recommends that parents of children younger than six years (72 months) of age, and currently pregnant women and nursing mothers who have been tested for lead exposure consult their health care professional about whether they should be retested. However, the IDPH lead program is not aware of Magellan Diagnostics’ test results in Illinois where blood was drawn from a person’s vein. Out of an abundance of caution, IDPH is alerting health care professionals about the potential for inaccurate lead test results

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More information about the warning can be found at https://www.fda.gov/NewsEvents/Newsroom/PressAnnouncements/ucm558769.htm

More like this:

IDPH Celebrates “30 Days of Public Health” to Highlight Vital Role of Those who Protect Us
Apr 1, 2025
IDPH and Gov. Pritzker: Trump Administration Slashes Pledged Funding that Would Protect Illinoisans from Infectious Disease Outbreaks
Mar 27, 2025
New Laws, Rules Impacting Public Health to Take Effect in 2025
Jan 4, 2025
IDPH Updates School Vaccination Coverage Dashboard with Data From 2024-25 School Year
Apr 14, 2025
IDPH Celebrates American Heart Month in February
Feb 3, 2025

 