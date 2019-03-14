ALTON - On Tuesday, March 12, the Alton High School FCCLA presented an entertaining charity fashion show with proceeds going to OASIS Women’s Center in Alton.

Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA), is a nonprofit national career and technical student organization for young men and women in Family and Consumer Sciences education in public and private school through grade 12. Alton High has its own chapter of the national organization.

The show was managed by student Rachel Holmes with help from FCCLA Adviser Regina Birch. The theme for the show was “We Built This City” and included set design from the AHS Career and Technical Education Classes and music from the AHS Orchestra.

Community members, the Alton Police Department, AHS FCCLA members, AHS staff and administration, and the Illinois Army National Guard served as models.

The show raised $1,000 for the OASIS Women’s Center.

If you would like to make an additional donation contact the center at 111 Market St. in Alton or at (618) 465-1978.

