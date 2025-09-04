JERSEYVILLE – Jersey Community High School (JCHS) is inviting community members to hear from an FBI Special Agent next week on the growing threat of online dangers targeting students.

Special Agent Jake Griffin with the FBI Springfield Office will make two presentations in the JCHS auditorium focusing on “Nihilistic Violent Extremism” (NVE) and its impact both locally and nationally.

The first presentation, open to JCHS teachers and administrators, will be held from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025. The second presentation, open to parents/guardians and community members, will follow on the same day from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

According to a description of the presentation, NVE groups focus recruitment efforts on children and teenagers through online platforms, using certain recruitment methods to introduce them to their ideology with a focus on radicalizing and eventually mobilizing them to violence.

“The presentation will provide an overview of the history of NVE ideology, current NVE groups, their recruitment methods, and how to identify those who may be in these groups,” the description states. “The presentation will also provide an overview of the social media applications these groups use and what to look for on a child's or teenager's phone and social media profile in relation to these groups.”

As a Special Agent, Griffin primarily works on Domestic Terrorism in the Central and Southern Illinois regions. Stay tuned to Riverbender.com for more coverage of the event on Tuesday, Sept. 9, 2025.

