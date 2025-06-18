CARBONDALE — The FBI Springfield Field Office is seeking information in connection with the defacement of the Senator Paul Simon Federal Building in Carbondale, which occurred on the evening of June 10, 2025.

The federal building, located at 250 West Cherry Street in Carbondale, was vandalized, prompting an ongoing investigation.

As part of the inquiry, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the unknown suspect responsible for the defacement.

Authorities have released an image of the suspect and are encouraging anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“There are bright lines separating where speech ends and criminal conduct begins. Those who committed this targeted vandalism to federal property will be pursued and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law,” said U.S. Attorney Steven D. Weinhoeft. “Our system protects good faith expressions of ideas and opinions, but it abhors lawlessness and violence. Any such criminality cannot, and will not, be tolerated.”

In the evening on June 10, individuals gathered outside the entrance of the Senator Paul Simon Federal Building in Carbondale. During the gathering, some members defaced the outside of the building, from which any damage is being assessed at this time.

“The Senator Paul Simon Federal Building houses multiple United States federal entities and has been located in the community since 1978. These offices employ dozens of local residents, and the tenants of this building deserve to go to work without fear or intimidation. The FBI Springfield Field Office respects the rights of individuals to peacefully exercise their First Amendment rights, but we will not tolerate individuals inciting violence or engaging in criminal activity and violating federal law. The individuals who defaced the building last night will be identified and charged, as well as those who aid and abet them,” said Christopher J.S. Johnson, the Special Agent in Charge of the FBI Springfield Field Office.

Those with tips are urged to contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) and reference “CARBONDALE ILLINOIS FEDERAL BUILDING" to submit a tip online at “TIPS.FBI.GOV”

The FBI released a statement on June 11, 2025, providing details about the incident and the ongoing investigation. Officials have not disclosed a motive or further details about the suspect at this time.

