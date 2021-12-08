FBI Releases 2020 Incident-Based (NIBRS) Data
Highlights of NIBRS, 2020
In 2020, 9,880 law enforcement agencies, whose jurisdictions covered more than 177.5 million U.S. inhabitants, submitted NIBRS data to the UCR Program. These agencies accounted for 62.1% of the 15,901 law enforcement agencies that submitted data to the UCR Program in 2020. Currently, the FBI does not estimate NIBRS data for agencies that do not submit it.
Of the 8,879,728 offenses reported in 7,560,867 incidents, 60.5% were crimes against property; 25.2% were crimes against persons; and 14.3% were crimes against society. (Due to rounding, some percentage breakdowns may not add to 100%.) Among these categories, the offenses most reported include larceny/theft offenses, assault offenses, and drug/narcotic offenses, respectively.
The 9,362,709 victims reported via NIBRS include individuals, businesses, institutions, or society as a whole. For 2020, the data regarding the 6,597,394 victims who were individuals reveal the following: Known Offenders Law enforcement reported information about 7,173,072 known offenders, meaning some aspect of the suspect—such as age, gender, or race—was known. Arrestees Law enforcement agencies submitted data to the UCR Program through incident reports and arrest reports for 3,621,299 arrestees. Agency-level NIBRS Data State offense tables present statistics for each agency that reported 12 months of NIBRS data in 2020. In addition, federal offense tables present statistics for each federal agency that reported 12 months of NIBRS data. The interactive NIBRS map on the home page of NIBRS, 2020, also provides agency-level data. Availability of NIBRS Data Users can also access other types of data on the CDE. Previous editions of the NIBRS publication contain data from 2011 through 2019.
1.9% were Asian; 0.8% were American Indian or Alaska Native; and 0.2% were Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander. The race of 6.2% of victims was unknown.
2020 NIBRS data and companion documents are available exclusively on the Documents and Downloads page of the FBI’s Crime Data Explorer (CDE). The downloadable files also provide details such as location, time of day, and clearances at the incident level.
