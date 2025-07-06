CAROL STREAM - The Alton Post 126 under-17 navy junior American Legion baseball team scored eight runs in the top of the fourth to take the lead, but Fattro Post 156 of Barrington chipped away at the lead, eventually tying the game in the sixth, then scored a run in the eighth to take a 9-8 come-from-behind win over the junior Legionnaires in the Wheaton Post 268 Fourth of July tournament Saturday evening at Lee Pfund Stadium in Carol Stream.

It marked the first time this season Post 126 had held a lead, but lost it in regulation and ended up losing the game in extra innings.

Alton scored all eight of its runs in the top of the fourth inning after the first three innings were scoreless to go ahead 8-0. Fattro started chipping away in the home half, scoring five runs in the inning, then scoring once in the fifth to cut the lead to 8-6, and tying the game in the sixth 8-8 with two runs, winning the game with a single run in the eighth to take the 9-8 decision, the junior Legionnaires' first loss of the tournament.

Donavan Ducey led the way for Alton with three hits and an RBI, while Luke Clouser had two hits and three RBIs, Chase Collman had a hit and RBI, and Evan Spurgeon and Nolan Bowsher both had hits. Logan Bromaghim started on the mound, and pitched 6.1 innings, giving up eight runs, two earned on nine hits, walking six and striking out three, while Spurgeon threw the final 1.1 innings and was charged with the loss, allowing an earned run on two hits, walking one and fanning one.

Post 126 concludes tournament play on Sunday, then plays Piasa Southwestern High's summer team Monday night at Schneider Park in Brighton, with the first pitch at 5:30 p.m., then meets the Post 126 under-15 red team Tuesday at Lloyd Hopkins Field in Gordon Moore Park Tuesday at 6 p.m., then meets Breese in the second game of two on Tuesday at 8 p.m., finishing the regular season.

The District 22 playoffs, a double elimination tournament, where games are played at the highest seed in the tournament, is set for July 10-13, with the winner going to the Fifth Division tournament at Trenton Community Park July 17-20. The junior Legionnaires will host the Illinois state tournament, and thus have an automatic bert,, at Lloyd Hopkins Field July 24-27.

