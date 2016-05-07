The flu bug continues to linger around the St. Louis Cardinals clubhouse and on Friday night it claimed starter Carlos Martinez, who was forced to exit the game with one out in the fourth inning.

“The first inning I felt good, I felt like I could do this but then in the 2nd inning I started feeling a little tired,” said Martinez, through translator Brayan Pena. “I felt it. In the 4th inning, I felt like the fastball wasn’t there. I felt a little dehydrated and stuff like that.”

The Cardinals officially announced Martinez left the game due to fatigue and that he would be re-evaluated on Saturday.

He finished with a line of 3.1 innings pitched, allowing 1 earned run on 3 hits with 3 walks and 2 strikeouts.

This is the second start the right-hander was affected by the flu as he shared despite going 6.2 innings last Sunday, he had told Mike Matheny the night before he likely would be unable to take the ball. Overall, Martinez shares he has now lost over 10lbs from the flu–similar to Kevin Siegrist and Kolten Wong, who both also had significant weight loss from the issue.

“I tried my best today,” summed up Martinez, who wanted to give what he could to the team–especially with the game being against a division rival in Pittsburgh. “But then in the 4th inning, like I said before, I started feeling a little weak and stuff like that and I didn’t want to hurt my team anymore. That’s why I called out Yadier and I talked to him.”

This was the first of six starts this season that Martinez did not pitch at least into the 6th inning.

–Tyler Lyons struck out seven Pirate hitters in 3.2 innings of relief for Martinez, the most by a reliever in the big leagues this season. Lyons also allowed a 2-run homer to Jung Ho Kang, who later had a solo shot off of Kevin Siegrist.

photo credit: Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI