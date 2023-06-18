MEDORA - Matt Hasquin puts in a lot of hours with a lot of kids. He has a long list of titles as a teacher, coach and mentor, but his most rewarding job is being a father.

Matt is a social studies teacher at Southwestern High School, where he also coaches football, boy’s track and scholastic bowl. As a Medora native, he knew he wanted to raise his kids in the same community-oriented area that he grew up in.

“This place has done so much for me that I wanted to be able to give back to it, and I wanted them to benefit from it,” Matt said. “I always wanted to come back to the area. I felt very strongly about the school and the community, and I’d always hoped that my family and my kids would be able to come back to the places I went through.”

The Hasquin family is firmly rooted in the community. Matt’s wife, Holly, is the director of the Brighton Memorial Library District. She spends most of her days at the library with their son Connor, 24, who recently transitioned out of the Illinois Center for Autism and has “definitely found a place at the library.”

The couple’s youngest son, Quinn, is 16, and their daughters, Molly and Abby, both recently graduated from Southwestern High School where Matt teaches. Like many parents, Matt finds himself conflicted as his kids have grown older.

“It’s exciting, and we’re also apprehensive, too, because the world’s a big place,” Matt said. “We want them to make the best of it, but we also feel they’re still our kids. We want to see them grow and find their own places, but we want them to still know they have a place at home.”

As the years have gone by, Matt and Holly have made a point to teach their children kindness and service. Their daughters spent several years in the Medora Girl Scouts troop; Matt said he has enjoyed watching them “following their mom’s example of really having a servant’s heart.” Above all, he’s proud of his kids and their eagerness to help others.

“I’m just really pleased with the way that the kids have always just kind of said, ‘You know what, let’s go ahead and set this aside for ourselves, and let’s see what we can do to help other people,” he said.

Matt’s family has become well-known in the community, and he’s thankful for the support over the years. He noted that they don’t have a lot of extended family nearby, but their family of six stays strong, which is made easier by the people around them.

“The strength of what we have around us is the quality of the people that live around here. That’s what’s made raising a family here so important to me, knowing that there’s just a strong foundation of good people,” Matt said. “It’s been great knowing that we can count on being around here because we can count on the people around us.”

No matter what other titles Matt might take on, he’ll always be a dad first. Happy Father’s Day to him and all the other extraordinary dads out there!

