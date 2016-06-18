http://www.stlbaseballweekly.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/06/Three-Generations-of-Garcia.mp3

Even before he signed his first professional contract with the St. Louis Browns in 1939, Dave Garcia began his family’s connection to the game as part of the Knothole Gang at Sportsman’s Park.

“Yes, I was lucky–I grew up in a good era,” chuckles Garcia, who at 95 years old is the grandfather of St. Louis Cardinals infielder Greg Garcia.

Names like Jim Bottomley, Joe Medwick, Pepper Martin, and Dizzy Dean–Garcia remembers them all fondly.

“Dizzy Dean was great, he was not good, he was great,” said Garcia. “He was very funny, he made a lot of people laugh and people loved him. He may have been the most popular ballplayer…he was a great competitor, he loved to win.”

Gifted in his own right, Garcia actually played professional soccer before he signed his first baseball contract. He would go on to play 15 seasons in the minor leagues but then made to the Majors as a coach before eventually managing both the California Angels (’77-’78) and Cleveland Indians (’79-’82).

And though he was on the road much of the time, Dave Sr. was still able to spend time with Dave Jr. and teach him the game.

“When Pop was managing in the minor leagues, it was around the time that I was 8-9-10-11-12 and so we never played Little League,” explained Dave Jr., who is Greg’s dad. “As soon as school was out, in order to get to spend some time with Pop, my mom would stay home with my sisters and I would go and stay with my dad and kind of become the 26th player on his team.”

“That was great,” recalled Dave Sr. “I was so happy that I had a son that loved to play baseball and was a good ball player.”

“During the games he would make me go sit down in the bullpen because he didn’t want me to hear any of their cuss words in the dugout,” added Dave Jr. “The guys in the bullpen, they used to give me a quarter to go to the snack bar and buy them a hot dog or something–and that wasn’t allowed. I told my dad about it one night, not to get them in trouble but just because I was happy I got a quarter. And he never disciplined the players because he didn’t want the players to know that I told on them.”

The days and nights together on the road allowed for the younger Garcia to learn the game from the ground up and lessons to pass along to Greg and his brothers.

photo credit: Jeff Curry-USA TODAY Sports

