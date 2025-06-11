From lively music performances and family-friendly festivals to engaging workshops and community celebrations, the upcoming events offer something exciting for everyone to enjoy. For a full listing of all the great happenings, be sure to visit https://www.riverbender.com/events/

If you want to make sure even more of the region is aware of your event email cj@riverbender.com and explore our range of Event Advertising Services!

Featured

GGCA Summer Camp invites children ages 3 to 12 to embark on an unforgettable adventure with the 2025 Summer Camp themed "Bible Explorer: Trek through Truth!" Running from June 2nd to July 25th, campers will enjoy outdoor and water games, crafts, weekly field trips including visits to local attractions and the NCG Cinema in Alton, and daily hot meals. The camp operates weekdays from 8:00 AM to 3:00 PM with before and aftercare available. At $90 per student per week, this is a wonderful opportunity for kids to learn, laugh, and grow in faith together. Spaces are limited, so parents are encouraged to call (618) 468-1068 or email ggcaalton@gmail.com to register today and join the trek through truth!

Alton Farmers’ & Artisans’ 2025 Season! marks the 33rd year of this vibrant market held every Saturday from 8:00 a.m. to noon, starting May 10th through October 18th in the parking lot at Landmarks Blvd. & Henry Street in Downtown Alton. Rain or shine, visitors can enjoy a wide variety of locally grown seasonal fruits and vegetables, grass-fed beef, pasture-raised poultry, farm fresh eggs, honey, fresh bread, baked goods, flowers, plants, and handcrafted art including pottery and stained glass. The market also features ready-to-eat meals and live entertainment every week. Special activities such as artist demonstrations, goat yoga, and community events add to the lively atmosphere. For the latest updates and seasonal highlights, follow Facebook.com/AltonFarmersMarket and experience the rich local culture in the heart of Alton.

Taco Padre Weekend is the ultimate way to celebrate Dad on June 14th and 15th at AP Cigar Co. from 12-3 PM. This special event pairs cigars, tacos, and cold beverages in a festive atmosphere to honor fathers. For only $25, attendees receive two cigars from AP Cigar Co., three made-to-order street tacos from Savory Little Things, and a refreshing drink from Pour Decisions. Tickets can be purchased in advance or simply show up to spoil Dad with great food, cigars, and camaraderie. Plus, every ticket enters Dad into a drawing for limited edition Father’s Day collectible cigars from Punch, with winners announced daily at 3 PM. It’s a perfect way to create lasting memories and give Dad a real treat downtown!

Father’s Day @ EXO Lounge in Edwardsville offers a day of strength, self-care, and relaxation just for Dad on Sunday, June 15th. Celebrate the dads who do it all with an elevated experience featuring men’s wellness and grooming services, cocktails, and good vibes in a welcoming atmosphere. To make the occasion even sweeter, EXO Lounge is running a special gift card promotion where purchasing a $50 gift card earns an additional $5 free. This event is the perfect way to show dad some appreciation and give him the downtime he deserves with an indulgent and refreshing celebration.

Father's Day at Delmar Public House in Godfrey invites guests to make reservations now for a delicious Father’s Day celebration featuring four different burgers—including the popular Poutine Horseshoe—available all week long. On June 15th, enjoy steak pasta and half-price beers throughout the day. Delmar Public House prides itself on fresh, scratch-made, chef-driven food that focuses on locally sourced ingredients. From slicing meats and shredding cheeses to hand-battering fish and making falafel from dry chickpeas, every dish is crafted with care and quality. Experience a truly exceptional pub atmosphere where freshness and flavor come first, and treat Dad to a memorable meal that highlights the best of local cuisine.

Events on Jun. 13, 2025

On June 13, 2025, head over to Alton Middle School for the Drive A Bus Event, where Illinois Central School Bus invites you to try driving a bus around the parking lot, enjoy a grilled hot dog, chips, and water, and learn how you can become a school bus driver and a hero for the community's kids.

Families with little ones will enjoy the Play & Learn For Babies & Toddlers at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, offering engaging activities on Fridays throughout June, July, and August to foster early childhood development.

Celebrate dads with a special hands-on creative morning at the Edwardsville Children's Museum Fathers Day! event, where children can enjoy crafts and sensory bins designed to honor all the amazing fathers.

If you're in Belleville and looking for a unique way to mark Friday the 13th, don't miss the Friday the 13th Tattoo Event! at Almighty Tattoos, featuring flash designs starting at just $20 in an all-day walk-in event.

Enjoy a classic seafood dinner at the Edwardsville American Legion during the Fish Fry Fridays – Dine In or Carry Out, where you can savor catfish, cod, and shrimp with your choice of sides either in the dining room or to go.

Animal lovers are invited to a delightful "Garden Party" at Josephine's Tea Room and Gifts in Godfrey for the 5As Dog Days, a unique outdoor event to meet adoptable pets, enjoy local vendors, music, and raffle prizes from 11am to 2pm.

Granite City families can engage in exciting educational activities like weather science and creative performances with the Kids' Summer Reading Programs held at The Mill, featuring events every Friday through June and July.

For a relaxing girls' night out in Edwardsville, join the Sip & Plant workshop at SoCal Soul Plants & Gifts, where you can sip wine, enjoy charcuterie, and create your own potted plant in a fun and social atmosphere.

Experience a deeply immersive and restorative evening in Alton with the Strawberry Full Moon Sound Healing, where soothing sounds from various instruments invite relaxation and self-discovery.

Test your movie knowledge at the DD Homes Network - Movie Trivia Night in Wood River, a fun-filled event supporting adults with developmental disabilities in Southern Illinois.

Enjoy a lively country music night at Fast Eddie's Bon Air in Alton with the high-energy performance of Midwest Avenue Live!, also celebrating the lead singer’s birthday in a festive atmosphere.

The Edwardsville music scene shines with the alt-country Americana sounds of Fabulous Freebirds Live! at Bubby & Sissy's, offering a blend of bluegrass, country-western, and folk rock for all music lovers.

Godfrey's Bakers & Hale hosts an evening patio concert featuring the Matt Taul Band Live!, known for their crowd-pleasing country and Americana favorites, providing a family-friendly night out with dinner and drinks.

Edwardsville’s City Park Bandstand comes alive with music during the 2025 Concerts in the Park series, starting June 13 with the Steve Ewing Band offering an eclectic mix of covers and originals in a free, family-friendly outdoor setting.

Events on Jun. 14, 2025

Don't miss The Land of Goshen Community Market on June 14, 2025, where vendors gather on St. Louis Street in Edwardsville from 8am to noon offering fresh local produce, flowers, tasty treats, baked goods, meats, art, and live music, along with fun children's activities at Market Sprouts and new Goshen Market merchandise to explore.

Celebrate freedom and community at the Delmar Blvd Juneteenth Celebration in St. Louis on June 14, 2025, featuring a 5K Race for Reconciliation, a Black-Owned Food Truck Pop-Up Park with family fun, and an evening filled with live performances and DJs that honor unity and joy along Delmar Boulevard.

Article continues after sponsor message

Experience the charm of local agriculture at the Hillsboro Farmers Market held in Courthouse Square on June 14, 2025, from 9 a.m. to noon, showcasing fresh produce, plants, baked goods, and handmade specialties from area growers and artisans.

Get creative at the Summer Crafternoon on June 14, 2025, at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, where adults aged 18+ can craft personalized tote bags from 11 AM to 12:30 PM in a fun and relaxing atmosphere.

Join the vibrant festivities at the Pride Party on June 14, 2025, at Bubby & Sissy's in Alton, featuring a backyard yoga session, bags tournament, GoGo dancers, drag show extravaganza, and a creative pride outfit contest to celebrate Pride Month in style.

Gather with your community at Feed the Flock on June 14, 2025, hosted by Greater St. James Missionary Baptist Church at Alton Acres, offering free hotdogs, chips, and drinks for a welcoming afternoon of food and fellowship open to all ages.

Celebrate Father's Day with a twist at Bourbon and Bikes on June 14, 2025, at Ted's Motorcycle World in Alton, featuring a bourbon bar, mobile cigar lounge, BBQ by Dirty Dan’s Meats, and a Harley-Davidson showcase for an unforgettable biker-themed afternoon.

Enjoy gaming fun every Saturday at the Nintendo Switch event from 1-4 PM in the Teen Room at the Niedringhaus Building in Granite City, perfect for grades 7-12 to connect and play together.

Kids ages 8 to 17 can enroll in the free Earn-A Bike Class! starting June 7, 2025, at 2001 Delmar Ave in Granite City, learning bike maintenance and safety over six weeks to earn a refurbished bike, lock, lights, and helmet upon completion.

Relax with live tunes from the Ed Callison Duo on June 14, 2025, at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus, offering a laid-back musical experience in a charming setting perfect for wine lovers and music fans alike.

Spend a lively afternoon listening to The Buzztones Live on June 14, 2025, at Brown Bag Bistro in Alton, where you can enjoy great music alongside delicious sandwiches and desserts on a beautiful patio.

Put your trivia skills to the test at the 1st Annual St Basil Trivia Night on June 14, 2025, at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Alton, featuring snacks, beer, and non-alcoholic beverages in a fun evening supporting educational programs.

Celebrate Pride Month with an exciting MEPSI Block Party Drag Show on June 14, 2025, in Downtown Belleville, featuring a free all-ages drag performance starting at 8 PM, with food and dessert vendors opening at 6 PM for a vibrant community night out.

Experience laughter and improv at the ComedySportz St. Louis match on June 14, 2025, at The Old Orchard Gallery in Webster Groves, where two teams compete in a hilarious, interactive comedy battle suitable for all ages.

Enjoy a high-energy evening with Tanglefoot Live! on June 14, 2025, at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey, delivering a fantastic mix of rock, country, and blues on the outdoor patio with dinner and drinks available.

Get ready for an electrifying night as 2 For Flinching Live! returns to Backstage Bar & Patio in Edwardsville on June 14, 2025, playing alt-rock covers from iconic bands for a high-energy Saturday night perfect for music lovers.

Events on Jun. 15, 2025

Join the fun at Father's Day Fishin and Foosball at Crane's Clubhouse in Alton on June 15, 2025, where you can spend the morning fishing at Gordon Moore Park and enjoy an evening of foosball and a special screening of the movie FOOSBALLERS, all for just $25 per person.

Support local artisans and growers by visiting the Bethalto Farmers Market 2025 in Central Park, Bethalto on June 15, 2025, part of a season running from June 8 through September 28 (excluding August 3rd) featuring handmade and homegrown products.

Celebrate Father's Day in style on June 15, 2025, at the Father's Day Beer Garden hosted on the river-view terrace of Pere Marquette Lodge in Grafton, where you can enjoy live music by Carl Mager, delicious food, and ice-cold beer with no admission fee required.

Spend a relaxing Father's Day at Barrel & Brü Tap House in Edwardsville on June 15, 2025, with live music by Amanda Wick from 12 to 3 PM, classic drink specials, and a full brunch menu at the Father's Day Celebration.

Honor dads and father figures on June 15, 2025, at Vera Lee's Meeting & Event Venue in Alton by attending Dad's Day Out, a free family-friendly afternoon filled with live music, entertainment, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere.

Enjoy an afternoon of great food, music, and memories with your dad at Bakers & Hale in Godfrey on June 15, 2025, during Sunday Funday, featuring happy hour from 1 to 4 PM, live music by Tyler Laird starting at 2 PM, and a wing special of 8 wings for just $7.

Experience live music by Scott & Dawn at Grafton Winery & Brewhaus on June 15, 2025, as part of their ongoing entertainment offerings, detailed at Live Music Scott & Dawn.

Explore the history and brewing process of Old Bakery Beer Company with a Behind the Glass Brewery Tour every Sunday at 3 PM, including June 15, 2025, where for $10 you get a 40-minute guided tour, a pint of beer, and samples, all in the historic Colonial Bakery building in Downtown Alton during Behind the Glass Brewery Tours.

Deepen your spiritual connection and physical well-being on June 15, 2025, by joining River Bend Yoga in Alton for Stretch Your Faith, a unique class blending Christian prayer, scripture meditation, worship music, and yoga postures open to all levels.

Enjoy an evening of music under the stars with the Alton Municipal Band during their 137th season, including the Children's Concert on June 15, 2025, at Haskell Park in Alton starting at 7 PM, as part of a series of concerts held every Thursday and Sunday through July.

Don't miss out on sharing your own upcoming events with the community—sign in today to submit your events for free and get the word out!

More like this: