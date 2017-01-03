EDWARDSVILLE - The Edwardsville Parks Department would like to invite the community to enjoy some Celtic music and Irish Dancers as we welcome Father Son and Friends to the Wildey Theatre for the third installment in the Winter Concert Series on Friday, January 20th, 2017 at 7pm. A pre-concert reception will feature award winning barbecue catered by Doc’s Smokehouse and will be available, until supplies last, starting at 5:45 p.m.

For over 25 years Father Son and Friends, a Celtic/Americana folk band, has entertained audiences around the country. From Highland Games, Irish Festivals, Folk and Community Festivals to Theaters and Pubs - their shows will have you laughing, clapping and singing along.

Recently, Father Son and Friends were asked to play on the Mumford and Sons "Gentleman of the Road" tour and received an Irish Music Awards Nomination for "Top Traditional Group in a Pub, Festival, Concert". Currently, FSF are in the studio working on their new CD "Road Agents" due out in Summer 2017.

“I’m very excited about this upcoming show," Assistant Director, Katie Grable, said. While we have had Irish music on the stage before, I don’t believe we’ve ever had it performed with the band wearing kilts. They are pretty dedicated to their art! This performance will also feature Irish Dancers and, as far as I know, that has never happened at the Wildey before.”

Tickets for all of the shows in the Winter Concert Series are now available online at www.wildeytheatre.com or by calling 618-307-1750 or at the Wildey Theatre Ticket Office located at 252 N. Main Street. Reserved seat tickets are $14 and include a pre-show tasting from the featured restaurant. Tickets for the show only are $9.

