Father McGivney's Win-Streak Comes To An End After 6-0 Defeat From Triad.

GLEN CARBON - After back-to-back losses against Collinsville and O'Fallon to open the season, the Triad Knights boys soccer team got back into their winning ways. They did so in a 6-0 win over Father McGivney Catholic High School Tuesday night (August 30).

Griffins head coach Matthew McVicar knew the challenging task that he and his team were going to face, but he was happy to have played them for his team's experience.

"Quality team in Triad. It's a good test for us," he said.

A good test it was, but unfortunately for McGivney, it was a test they didn't pass.

It didn't take long for the Knights to get on the board. They did so within the first 10 minutes when junior forward Wyatt Suter broke the tie. He was just getting started.

He scored again in the 13th and 17th minute to complete a very fast hat trick.

The Griffins did have some good chances off of some free kicks. One ball came in around the half-hour mark that was headed straight off the crossbar and out. It was McGivney's best chance of the game.

Older brother, senior forward Tobey Suter scored with 12 seconds remaining in the half to make it 4-0 Triad heading into the halftime break.

"We're struggling to want to attack the ball out of the air," is what McGivney's coach told his team at halftime.

He cited that his team really needs to work on their touches as they handed the ball right back to Triad on too many occasions.

The Griffins did clean things up a bit in the second half but Triad remained a dominant force. They netted another two goals in the 66th and 74th minute both coming from freshman midfielder Eli Noonan.

Senior forward Owen Terrell had another great chance back in the 65th minute off of a breakaway but he was unable to put it away for the Griffins.

"We spoke at halftime about having some pride and possessing the ball," coach McVicar said.

He told his team at halftime to go on more of the offensive instead of letting the Knights come to them.

This loss comes off the back of three straight wins for the Griffins, including a 6-0 win of their own against Lebanon. Now they try and bounce back for their next match.

"One day to train and we're right back at it again on Thursday against Waterloo," McVicar said.

That game against Waterloo will be away tomorrow night (September 1st) and is scheduled to kick off at 5:45 p.m.

