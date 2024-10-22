TROY - Kennedi Taylor and Natalie Beck of Father McGivney were state qualifiers from the Triad Sectional.

In the Triad sectional, the singles qualifiers for state were Andie Green and London Looby of Triad, Ruthie Manor of Highland, and Kamryn Zavorka of Waterloo, while the doubles qualifiers were Sophia Fleming and Josie Wojcikiewicz of Highland, Averi Moore and Hailey D'Aunoy of Triad, Kennedi Taylor and Natalie Beck of McGivney, and Triad's Katie Watts and Kacey Ruger.

In the singles quarterfinals, Greem won over Maisie Speocher of Mascoutah 6-0, 6-0, Zavorka defeated Lilly Forneris of McGivney 6-1, 6-0, Looby won over Natalie Beck of the Griffins 6-3, 6-0, and Manor qualified for state with a 6-0, 6-0 win over Myra Coats of Gibault.

In the semifinals, Green defeated Zavorka 6-0, 6-0, and Looby won over Manor 7-6, 6-2. In the third place match Manor defeated Zavorka 6-0, 6-2, and in the all-Triad final, Green defeated Looby 6-0, 6-1.

In the doubles quarterfinals, Wojcikiewicz and Fleming took a 6-0. 6-0 win over Vivian Aitken and Haley Mehrle of Mascoutah, Watts and Ruger defeated Ella Brown and Lucy Baldwin of Waterloo 6-0, 6-3. Moore and D'Aunoy qualified for state with a 6-1, 6-1 win over Peyton Beard and Kylee Sowers of Highland, and Beck and Taylor took a 6-0. 6-0 win over Morgan Handlon and Zoey Jones of Waterloo to qualify for state.

In the semifinals, Wojcikiewicz and Fleming won over Watts and Ruger 6-1, 6-0, and Moore and D'Aunoy took a 6-1, 6-1 win over Beck and Taylor. Beck and Taylor bounced back to win the third-place match over Watts and Ruger 6-3, 6-0, and Wojcikiewicz and Fleming won the championship match over Moore and D'Aunoy 6-4, 6-1.

All the qualifiers will compete in the state tournament Thursday through Saturday, Oct 24-26, in Buffalo Grove and various sites throughout northwest suburban Chicago.

