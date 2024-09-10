GLEN CARBON – Father McGivney Catholic High School's girls cross country team had a notable start to the season as Elena Rybak broke the school record for three miles with a time of 16:46.1.

Competing as the Griffins’ sole representative, Rybak dominated the girls varsity field in the season opener. Rybak reflected on her performance, crediting a fellow competitor for pushing her during the race.

"I felt really good in the race, especially having Waterloo’s Cameron (Crump) come to push me through two miles, then I picked the pace up," Rybak said. "I feel like I am ready for the season. I am stronger than I have ever been."

Waterloo's cross-country sensation Crump pushed herself to a time of 17:03.20, a PR.

The upcoming weekend will see Rybak and her teammates competing in Peoria. Rybak has been preparing rigorously for the season, incorporating some weightlifting and mental training into her regimen.

"I am doing some weightlifting. I have done a lot of mental training and I am ready to race up at Detweiller in Peoria at the state meet," she added.

The opening meet provided a promising start for Rybak, who expressed optimism about her preparation and performance.

"It was a beautiful morning to race and was definitely good to shake the nerves out for sure," she said.

As the season progresses, Rybak and the Father McGivney Catholic cross-country team aim to build on this strong foundation and achieve further success.

