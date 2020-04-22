GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School's recent "Window Egg Hunt" was a big hit, with about 20 families who participated.

Moody also provided information about McGivney's online classroom transition because of the coronavirus.

"I was very pleased," she said of the "Window Egg Hunt." "It was a way for our students to come together as a community, even though apart."

Moody said McGivney is conducting classwork on line and following a schedule each day with teachers using Zoom. Moody added that all the McGivney teachers are doing daily videos on the school's Facebook page for encouragement.

"Everyone gets a computer during the first day of school, so we were already equipped to have a very smooth transition to do school at home because they already know how to use the programs," Moody said.

Moody provided these details for McGivney's online class schedule:

Father McGivney Catholic High School is a 1:1 laptop school and is the only one in the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois; each student receives a laptop on the first day and the laptop is theirs to keep at the end of their four years. E-textbooks are designed to be a more interactive option to the standard textbook, providing a greater resource for the students to learn, offering different learning styles right at the student’s fingertips. The only physical book our students carry is their Bible. As an enhancement to e-books, Father McGivney teachers use Moodle in their classrooms for instruction, assignments, quizzes and tests.