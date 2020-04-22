GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School's recent "Window Egg Hunt" was a big hit, with about 20 families who participated.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Father McGivney Development Director Elizabeth Moody said more than 20 families participated in the "Window Egg Hunt." The Virtual Easter Egg hunt started on April 5 and continued to April 12. Moody also provided information about McGivney's online classroom transition because of the coronavirus.

"I was very pleased," she said of the "Window Egg Hunt." "It was a way for our students to come together as a community, even though apart."

Moody said McGivney is conducting classwork on line and following a schedule each day with teachers using Zoom. Moody added that all the McGivney teachers are doing daily videos on the school's Facebook page for encouragement.

Article continues after sponsor message

"Everyone gets a computer during the first day of school, so we were already equipped to have a very smooth transition to do school at home because they already know how to use the programs," Moody said.

Moody provided these details for McGivney's online class schedule:

Father McGivney Catholic High School is a 1:1 laptop school and is the only one in the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois; each student receives a laptop on the first day and the laptop is theirs to keep at the end of their four years. E-textbooks are designed to be a more interactive option to the standard textbook, providing a greater resource for the students to learn, offering different learning styles right at the student’s fingertips. The only physical book our students carry is their Bible. As an enhancement to e-books, Father McGivney teachers use Moodle in their classrooms for instruction, assignments, quizzes and tests.

Zoom and class schedule:

In an effort to accommodate all teacher requests for face-to-face Zoom class time and to eliminate potential conflicts for our students a Distance Learning class schedule has been created.
We will use this schedule for the remainder of the time we are Distance Learning.
Here are a few tips/procedures to follow:
  1. House will be held every Wednesday from 2:55 - 3:25. You will meet with your House Mentor, members and House leaders to take part in faith formation and team building activities through Zoom to stay connected and grow spiritually. Attendance will be taken.
  2. Some classes are being offered several times a day. They will be denoted on the attached schedule like the example shown below (Brummer Section 1 of 4 or Oller Section 2 of 2). You may attend any of the sections unless your teacher instructs you otherwise. This should eliminate any conflicts if two classes are offered at the same time and provide flexibility for our students
3. Print this schedule and highlight classes that only pertain to your specific schedule.
4. Post your schedule in your study area and create reminders on your phone or google calendar so you attend your zoom classes.

More like this:

The Riverbend's Ultimate Easter Egg Hunt Guide
Apr 9, 2025
Easter Fun Has Started: Explore This Weekend's Events!
Apr 9, 2025
Win a $100 Gift Card: Duke Bakery Organizes Easter Egg Hunt in Alton
Apr 8, 2025
East Alton Ice Arena to Host On-Ice and Sensory-Friendly Easter Egg Hunts
Apr 9, 2025
Raging Rivers to Host 5th Annual Great Mushroom Hunt and Vendor Fair
Apr 9, 2025

 