GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School had a unique Virtual Trivia event that was played online with over 250 participants and 85 families. The participants logged into Zoom and viewed the hosts screen.

The entire game took about one hour and included 3 rounds of ten questions and two fun games, McGivney Marketing and Development Director Elizabeth Moody said.

"I was overwhelmed and so grateful for the amazing turn out," Moody added. "To interact with over 250 people successfully online was so neat. McGivney is truly a family and during this quarantine we have absolutely not lost our spirit. Seeing families laugh, play, and engage was exactly what we all needed. I couldn't be prouder of our community. It was a night filled with Griffin Pride."

There were 12 winners, the top ten Trivia Winners and the two participants who won the games that took place during the breaks. A quick game of Virtual Heads and Tails (which even included a virtual coin flip) and a fun game of sit down-stand up were held during the breaks.

"All ages were involved from teachers and alumni to students and parents, little brothers and sisters, to grandmas and grandpas. The 13 prizes were from local restaurants in the area, Moody said. "The simplest prize would have been to just purchase digital amazon gift cards. But we wanted to support our local businesses, who have supported us time and time again. Our Annual Auction was in February and it would not have been possible without all the local donations. Global Brew even volunteered to mail the gift cards to the winners for us to limit contact. Joe's Pizza and Pasta dropped them off at my doorstep. We were so happy to give back in a small way.

"We had players from all over - Highland, Glen Carbon, Granite City, Edwardsville, even Wisconsin. We all shared a laugh when one of the 13 winners was one of our students, Maria G's Uncle - located in Wisconsin! We are all looking forward to when we can get together in person, but for now this Trivia Night was just what we needed."

