TROY/BLOOMINGTON — Multiple Father McGivney Catholic runners excelled at the Triad Distance Carnival Meet recently and also at the Top Times Indoor Championships in Bloomington.

The track and field competitors contended with 30 mph winds at the Triad Meet and still had incredible success.

Among the standout performances was Levi Huber, who secured a second-place finish in the 3,000-meter event with a time of 10:41. His efforts were part of a strong showing by his teammates, including Isabella Harris, McKenzie Jones, Bella Redenius, and Miley Badget. The girls' distance medley relay team, composed of Harris, Jones, Redenius, and Badget, finished third overall, setting a new school record with a time of 15:08. McKenzie Jones also achieved a personal record in her 1,600-meter leg of the relay.

Eric Rybak's effort at the Triad meet was also singled out by Coach Jim Helton.

At Top Times, Morgan Gestes earned her first medal at the championships by finishing eighth in the long jump with a mark of 5.04 meters (16 feet, 6.5 inches), narrowly missing a top-four finish. Mia Range placed ninth in the high jump, clearing a height of 1.52 meters. Range has qualified for the high jump event all four years of her high school career, earning three medals along the way.

Jane Cummins set a personal best in the 800-meter race, finishing 16th with a time of 2:26.5. The 4 x 200-meter relay team, featuring Gestes, Ali Beltramea, Lily Terrell, and Ellie Moody, finished 15th with a time of 1:55.62.

