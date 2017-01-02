Father McGivney notches its first varsity win in Vandalia Tourney
VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 47, RAMSEY 33:
Dan Jones' 15 points helped give McGivney Catholic a 47-33 win over Ramsey in the seventh-place game of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Thursday. The win was the Griffin's first-ever win at the varsity level.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
McGivney went to 1-12 on the year.
Logan Shumate had 14 points for the Griffins, with Alex Loeffler adding 12 to go with 16 rebounds; Shumate had 12 rebounds.