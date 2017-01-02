Father McGivney had a balanced scoring attack against Ramsey in the Vandalia Holiday Tourney seventh-place game against Ramsey. Alex Loeffler had 16 rebounds to go with 12 points. Dan Jones had 15 points and Logan Shumate contributed 14 points. Father McGivney is shown in action here against Civic Memorial. (Photo by Dan Brannan)VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT
McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 47, RAMSEY 33:

Dan Jones' 15 points helped give McGivney Catholic a 47-33 win over Ramsey in the seventh-place game of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Thursday. The win was the Griffin's first-ever win at the varsity level.

McGivney went to 1-12 on the year.

Logan Shumate had 14 points for the Griffins, with Alex Loeffler adding 12 to go with 16 rebounds; Shumate had 12 rebounds.

 