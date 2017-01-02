Father McGivney notches its first varsity win in Vandalia Tourney Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. VANDALIA HOLIDAY TOURNAMENT

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 47, RAMSEY 33: Dan Jones' 15 points helped give McGivney Catholic a 47-33 win over Ramsey in the seventh-place game of the Vandalia Holiday Tournament Thursday. The win was the Griffin's first-ever win at the varsity level. Article continues after sponsor message McGivney went to 1-12 on the year. Logan Shumate had 14 points for the Griffins, with Alex Loeffler adding 12 to go with 16 rebounds; Shumate had 12 rebounds. Print Version Submit a Sports Tip Trending