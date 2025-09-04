GLEN CARBON - Marquette Catholic and Father McGivney Catholic had strong outings with top two finishes Tuesday night at a match held at Legacy Golf Course, competing against Father McGivney, Waterloo, Columbia, Freeburg, Mascoutah, and Triad. McGivney won the event with a team score of 161 and Marquette just behind with a 165.

Father McGivney's Sarah Hyten won the event with a 33, followed by Triad's Kylie Miller with a 34.

Freshman Maggie Pruetzel led Marquette’s varsity with a low score of 39. Other varsity scores included sophomore Covelynn Geisler with 41, junior Kaylee Piar with 42, senior Reese Livingstone with 43, junior Lexi Taylor with 44, and freshman Olivia Smith with 49.

Father McGivney's other top placers were Riley Ramsey with a 37, Riana Thakker with a 42, and Avery Genzebach with a 49.

Meanwhile, Marquette’s junior varsity squad faced off against Mascoutah, Triad, and McGivney. The JV team consisted of sophomores Nora Ringering, Elsah Garner, and Alayna Graham. Graham earned the low scorer medal for the JV group with a score of 54.

