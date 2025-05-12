GLEN CARBON - The Father McGivney Griffins track and field team set four school records and achieved multiple personal bests as they competed selectively against mainly 3A competition at the Collinsville Invite on Saturday, May 10, 2025.

The Griffins' boys' team, coming off their Gateway Metro Conference Championship win, focused on targeted events to challenge themselves further.

Mason Roseman made history as the first Father McGivney Catholic High School athlete to throw over 12 meters in the shot put, reaching 12.07 meters (39 feet, 7.25 inches). The 4x200 meter relay team, composed of Lyle Biermann, Gus Range, Joey Seefeldt, and Owen Weissert, finished 11th with a time of 1:34.84. Meanwhile, the 4x400 meter relay team of Biermann, Liam Schmidt, Weissert, and Will Rakers placed ninth, clocking in at 3:34.18. Liam Schmidt also secured 10th place in the 800 meters with a time of 2:00.13.

Several athletes recorded personal bests, including Will Rakers in the 400 meters (52.93 seconds), Connor Schmidt in the 800 meters (2:08.67), Liam Boeving in the 1600 meters (4:52.20), Aidan Schmidt in the 1600 meters (5:03.44), and Eddie Foppe in the 400 meters (57.55 seconds).

The Griffins are scheduled to compete next at the Gillespie Invitational on Friday, May 16.

