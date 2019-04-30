WOOD RIVER - The Father McGivney Griffins had an exceptional showing in their first official Prairie State Conference Track and Field Meet.

The McGivney boys finished second with a total of 81 points in the conference meet, while the girls finished third with 33 points.

Mira McAtee ran to second place in both the 1600-meter and 3200-meter runs. Finishing third was Macy Hoppes in the 800 meters, 4x100 meter relay team of Brianna Pollack, Bailey Washam, Bridget Weeks, and Hoppes was third in the 4x400 meter relay. Brianna Pollack also set the 200-meter record in 30.8. Caitlyn Pendall was third in the discus (78’ 3”), and fourth in the shot (29’ 7”) with two new school records.

Also scoring was Pollack in the 100 meters, Washam 100-meter hurdles, and Weeks in the 400 meters.

The Griffins had three individual champions: Zach Brasel in the 800 meters (2:07; school record), Tyler Guthrie in the 1600 meters (4:38), and Brandon Ahring in the 3200 meters (11:01). The 4x800 meter relay (Brasel, Tanner Fox, Diego Pacheco, and Guthrie) and 4x400 meter relay (Pacheco, Brasel, Elijah Burns, and Andrew Dupy) relays also took gold; the latter with a new school record (3:45). Finishing second: Burns 3200 meters, Fox 1600 meters, and Pacheco 800 meters. The 4x100 meter relay (Aaron Boulanger, Noah Beltremea, Michael Hatley, Dupy) and 4x200 meter relay (Boulanger, Beltremea, Hatley, Cameron Krause) relay teams also took silver; both running to school records.

Also scoring for the Griffins: Dupy in the 400 meters, Hatley in both 100 meters/200 meters; and the F/S 4x100 meter relay of Ahring, Krause, Jacob Flynn, Garin Holthaus). Beltramea also broke the school record in the 300-meter hurdles.

Conference Champions

4x400 meter relay

4x800 meter relay

Individuals: Ahring, Brasel, Guthrie

