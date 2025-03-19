NORMAL – Southern Illinois University-Edwardsville rallied from a seven-run deficit to force extra innings, then pushed across two runs in the eleventh for a 14-12 win at Illinois State on Tuesday evening.

Centerfielder Daniel Gierer went 5-for-6 with three stolen bases for SIUE (7-12), while left fielder Lane Crowden was 3-for-6 with three runs scored. Gierer is a Father McGivney Catholic High School grad and he is off to an outstanding start for the 2025 season.

Designated hitter Joshua Heyder picked up three hits with three RBI for the Cougars, while first baseman Ryan Niedzwiedz had two hits with three RBI. Shortstop Chase Bloomer and catcher John Stallcup each finished with two doubles and two RBI for SIUE, which won in Normal for the first time since 2018.

SIUE plated three runs in the top of the first, but Illinois State answered with a run in the bottom of the first and added three more in the third to lead 6-3. The teams each scored twice in the fourth before Illinois State extended its lead to 12-5 on a grand slam from shortstop Shai Robinson in the fifth.

Crowden hammered his first home run as a Cougar, a solo shot down the left field line in the sixth to pace a three-run inning and cut the lead to 12-8. SIUE then tied the game in the eighth on an RBI double from Bloomer, an RBI groundout from Niedzwiedz, and a two-run RBI to left by Heyder.

Stallcup broke the tie in the eleventh with a sacrifice fly, followed by an RBI single from Gierer. Tyler Davis earned the win on the mound with two scoreless innings of relief, while Alex Rodriguez picked up the save.

Robinson was 3-for-7 with five RBI for Illinois State (6-12), while rightfielder Graham Mastros was 3-for-4. Second baseman Noah Smith finished with a home run, two RBI, two runs scored, and two stolen bases for Illinois State, while first baseman Judah Morris had two doubles and left fielder Daniel Pacella scored three runs for the Redbirds.

Each team finished with seventeen hits on the game as SIUE improved to 11-22-1 all-time against Illinois State. The two teams play again next Wednesday afternoon in Edwardsville.

