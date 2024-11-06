BENTON — The Father McGivney Catholic High School girls cross country team secured a spot at the Illinois High School Association (IHSA) State Championships through a strong showing at the Benton Sectional this past Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. The girls' team finished as the runner-up with 100 points, while the boys' team clinched the sixth and final qualifying position.

The girls' team was bested only by the top-ranked Anna Jonesboro squad, which scored 44 points. Notable performances included All-Sectional finishes by Elena Rybak and Jane Cummins, who placed fifth and seventh, respectively, with times of 17:49 and 18:05 on the challenging 2.92-mile course. McKenzie Jones followed closely in 21st place at 19:05, while Bella Redenius, Ainsley Turkington, and Isabella Harris rounded out the team’s scoring, finishing 37th, 40th, and 42nd, respectively, with only 28 seconds separating the three runners.

Miley Bagett also contributed to the team's effort, finishing 59th among 120 runners with a time of 21:27. The girls' team, led by seniors Rybak, Cummins, and Harris, has consistently improved throughout the season, aiming to maintain their streak of four consecutive state qualifications.

The teams will now prepare to compete at Detweiller Park in Peoria, where the state meet is scheduled for Saturday, November 9, 2024.

