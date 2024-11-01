IHSA CLASS 1A

GIRLS REGIONAL VOLLEYBALL

EDWARDSVILLE In the Class 1A regional finals, at Metro-East Lutheran, Father McGivney Catholic won its first regional championship since 2018 with a 25-15, 25-18 win over Waterloo Gibault Catholic Thursday evening at Hooks Gym. The Griffins are now 24-10, while the Hawks end the season 10-13-1.

McGivney head girls volleyball coach Jake Wiliams was ecstatic after his team's performance against Waterloo.

"It was like a flying high atmosphere in warmups and through the whole match," Williams said. "When the girls went into the gym they were ready to play and everybody was amazing."

Mia Liebermann, Elli Moody and Mia Range had five kills apiece. Grace Nesbitt and Mac Briesacher had 12 and 11 assists respectively.

Article continues after sponsor message

Sophia Mineman, Izzie Vernarsky, and Briesacher had five service points and Nesbitt and Dia Villhard had four service points.

"It was an all-around quality team game," Coach Williams said. "Everybody did something well."

In the Lebanon final, Okawville took a 25-19, 23-25, 25-17 win over Marissa-Coulterville to advance to the Farina South Central sectional. The Rockets are now 12-24, while the Meteors end the season at 20-14.

Over in the Mt. Olive regional, Hardin Calhoun won over Raymond Lincolnwood 27-25, 25-19. The Warriors are now 34-2, while the Lancers end up their season at 31-7.

In the Effingham St. Anthony Catholic regional final, Nokomis eliminated the host Bulldogs 26-24, 26-24. The Redskins are now 33-4, while St Anthony ends their season 18-13.

In the Farina South Central sectional, in the semifinals, McGivney plays Nokomis at 6 p.m., while Calhoun meets Okawville at 7 p.m., both games being played on Tuesday evening. The final is set for Nov. 7 at 6 p.m.

More like this: