GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 25-25, GRANITE CITY 21-18: It was a close match, but McGivney swept Granite in straight sets on Thursday night, Oct. 23, 2025, at the McGivney gym.

Dia Villhard served up eight points for the Griffins, while Emerson Isringhausen had seven points, Mia Lieberman had 11 kills, Elli Moore came up with five kills, and Grace Nesbit had 19 assists.

The Griffins end the regular season 19-13-2, while the Warriors finished up at 5-18-1.

Other matches

In other matches played on Thursday, Edwardsville came from behind to defeat Belleville West 24-26. 25-29, 25-23, Pinckneyville won at Waterloo 25-18, 25-13, Triad won a three-setter over Centralia 25-21, 22-25, 25-18, Collinsville won over Alton 25-15, 25-17, Mascoutah defeated Highland 25-13, 25-11, Columbia won over Freeburg 25-16, 25-14, and Breese Mater Dei Catholic got past Fairfield 25-8, 25-15.

