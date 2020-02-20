MARYVILLE - Father McGivney Catholic junior Ava Daughtery was accepted and has recently participated in the Broadway Artists of New York City program.

Broadway Artists Alliance of New York City is an elite, audition-based program that provides professional training for young musical theatre performers. The program is uniquely situated in the heart of New York City and offers classes taught by Tony Award winners, Broadway performers, and New York's top casting directors, agents, coaches, and choreographers. Candidates audition to be a voice, acting or dance majors, and if accepted, get to study in New York City with other students from throughout the country and overseas.

Daughterty has been in New York City with the artists' group since February 14, her Principal Joe Lombardi said, but is returning home soon.

Lombardi said he was "extremely proud of Ava for this accomplishment."

"She has worked a lot of years and performed at a lot of levels in the community," Lombardi said. "She performs with a dance group in Collinsville and also a lot at SIUE. It sounds like the expertise she was exposed to in New York City will raise the bar for her to a new level of professionalism."

Broadway Artists Alliance students work to develop their "Triple Threat" performance skills while learning about the business of acting and making connections with industry professionals.

The students also perform in a final industry showcase for top New York City agents, managers and casting directors.

