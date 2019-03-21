GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic senior student Aaron Boulanger has set quite a standard for other classmates with his academic prowess and it was announced today he has been named a National Merit Scholarship finalist.

Aaron, the son of Jon and Karen Boulanger of Highland, became a semi-finalist by earning a qualifying score of 1490 (out of a possible 1520) on the 2018 Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT). To qualify as a finalist, he then took the SAT and received a perfect score of 1600. Aaron will compete with 15,000 other students nationwide for Merit Scholarships totaling nearly $31 million. Scholarships will be awarded in the spring.

Aaron viewed the National Merit Scholarship finalist selection as a "really great honor."

“I’m really proud the years of hard work are paying off,” Aaron said. “Of course, I wouldn’t be here without the huge amount of support I’ve received from my parents and teachers. Father McGivney has really taught me how to expand my horizons, going beyond what I thought I could do physically and mentally, all while growing closer to God. This achievement is not the result of one person’s efforts, but of an entire community of people believing in me.”

Aaron is involved in many sports and extracurriculars at Father McGivney Catholic High School, including varsity soccer and track, National Honor Society, Science Olympiad, Math Team, Robotics, Ethics Bowl, Scholar Bowl, Catholic Athletes for Christ, Griffins for Life, Drama Club, and Band. He is also a Student Ambassador. Outside of school, Aaron is an active member of St. Paul Parish in Highland.

Father McGivney Catholic High School Principal, Joe Lombardi said he and the others at Father McGivney are so proud of Aaron’s accomplishments.

"Aaron's academic abilities are being highlighted here and rightly so," Lombardi said. "He is a stellar student. His ability to balance academics with his participation in clubs, activities and varsity sports is also very impressive. Aaron exemplifies our mission at McGivney to educate the whole student, mind, body, and spirit.”

