Brett SchubertGLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School has appointed Brett Schubert as the new head coach for its boys soccer team, the school announced Tuesday, July 1, 2025.

Father McGivney Catholic Athletic Director Jeff Oller expressed enthusiasm about Schubert’s promotion, highlighting his passion for the sport and commitment to his players.

“His guidance and mentorship have had a lasting impact on the young men he’s worked with, both on and off the field,” Oller said. “The bond Coach Brett has formed with the players is phenomenal, and he is held with the highest regard.”

Schubert has previously served as an assistant coach since 2021 at Father McGivney Catholic, where he developed strong relationships with the team.

The school expects his leadership to continue fostering growth and success within the program.

