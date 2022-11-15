GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School was not created overnight. A group of dedicated parents, grandparents, pastors, and other faithful volunteers began working on the “dream” of a school in 2005. In the fall of 2012 Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors to a group of 19 pioneer students. Fast forward to 2022, and Father Mcgivney Catholic High School is thriving - breaking records in athletics, admissions waiting lists, huge academic successes, strong faith formation of our McGivney community and now the school prepares for an expansion.

FMCHS Principal, Joseph Lomabrdi, explains, “The reputation of FMCHS is growing not just locally but throughout the Dioceses of Springfield and Belleville. We are nearing our capacity and it’s time to expand for the future and the future is now.”

The meeting was held on Monday, November 14, at Father McGivney Catholic High School. The school President, Principal, Development Director, and members of the board discussed the challenges associated with our success and growing enrollment, the future plans, and answered questions. Over 80 people attended the event. The first topic covered was the current challenges the school is facing. Development Director, Suzanne Halbrook, explained, “We have two current challenges. The first is our enrollment. We need to grow our facilities to accommodate our growing student body so we are not forced to turn students away due to a lack of space. The second is our facilities. We need additional classrooms for our growth. We also need a large commons area for lunch, all-school Mass, events, performing arts, and any other all-school events. The commons will also include much-needed additional storage in a climate-controlled environment.”

The FMCHS Principal and President discussed the future plans, including Phase 1 and Phase 2 with the group. The breakdown of the expansion included:

-Phase 1A: Additional Parking & “The Commons”

Additional Parking: A rear parking lot near athletic fields with approximately 150 additional parking spots is needed. This project is fully funded at $420,000, and the parking lot is almost complete.

Multi-Purpose Space: “The Commons” would provide a new location for students’ daily lunches and for All School Mass to be held comfortably, conveniently, and as a full student body weekly. It would also provide a new space for special events, fine arts performances, and all-school activities without limiting access to the gym for PE classes, athletic practices and competitions.

-Phase 1B: Additional Classrooms & Storage

Article continues after sponsor message Classrooms & Storage: The addition of The Commons would allow the Griffin’s Nest (current cafeteria) and parts of the Theater space to be converted into classrooms to accommodate the growing student population and increased staffing needs. Storage would be built into The Commons to relieve the need for storage space.

This fall we will complete the parking lot, with additional funding, The Commons could be a reality by the end of 2023.

-Phase 2: The Future

These new additions, additional classrooms and a Commons in Phase 1, will connect our current facility to future Phase 2 expansions. Phase 2 includes plans for a beautiful new chapel, large Gymnasium, fine arts auditorium, all-purpose track, and even tennis courts. The future of Phase 2 depends on the success and completion of the Commons and new classrooms in Phase 1.

The President of Father McGivney Catholic High School, Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner VF, explains, “Father McGivney Catholic High School was the first new high school to open in the Diocese of Springfield in over 80 years. To date, FMCHS has successfully educated and faithfully formed over 400 students while promoting “A Culture of Life”. This expansion will ensure that we continue the mission we started 10 years ago.”

FMCHS is offering multiple pledge options for donors in the community who would like to help this expansion come to fruition. Gifts may be made monthly, quarterly, annually, or in one lump sum. Please use the following link to donate: www.mcgivneygriffins.com/expanding-for-our-future

If you prefer to give your gift via check, stock or an IRA, please contact Suzanne Halbrook in the Development Office via email or at 618-855-9010.

Check out the video explaining the future of McGivney: https://vimeo.com/769743070/08efce64bd

For questions or interviews, please contact Elizabeth Moody by email at emoody@mcgivneygriffins.com or by cell phone at 217-725-5722.

