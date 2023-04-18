GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School held its Prom last Saturday. Six students were nominated to Prom Court: (from left to right in picture above) Kiera Cope, Evan Rybak, Olivia Gray, Andrew Douglas, Mae Klusas, and Riley Strack.

Article continues after sponsor message

The court is selected by number of service hours, and the king and queen are selected by student vote.

Rilay Strack was named Prom King while Mae Klusas was named Prom Queen and are pictured together below.

More like this: