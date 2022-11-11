GLEN CARBON – Father McGivney Catholic High School (FMCHS) was not created overnight. A group of dedicated parents, grandparents, pastors, and other faithful volunteers began working on the “dream” of a school in 2005. In the fall of 2012 Father McGivney Catholic High School opened its doors to a group of 19 pioneer students. Fast forward to 2022, and Father Mcgivney Catholic High School is thriving -breaking records in athletics, admissions waiting lists, huge academic successes, strong faith formation of our McGivney community and now the school prepares for an expansion.

Father McGivney Catholic High School will hold an open meeting to unveil the plans to expand the future of FMCHS. The meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, November 14, at Father McGivney Catholic High School. FMCHS Principal, Joseph Lomabrdi, explains, “The reputation of FMCHS is growing not just locally but throughout the Dioceses of Springfield and Belleville. Families from our feeder schools and beyond want their children here at FMCHS. With growth has come the need to expand for our current and future students. It’s an exciting time to be a McGivney Griffin!”

The school’s President, Principal, Development Director, and members of the Board will discuss the following topics at the meeting:

Article continues after sponsor message

Current Challenges

Phase 1A: Additional Parking & “The Commons”

Phase 1B: Additional Classrooms & Storage

Phase 2: The Future

The President of Father McGivney Catholic High School, Very Reverend Jeffrey Goeckner VF, explains, “Father McGivney Catholic High School was the first new high school to open in the Diocese of Springfield in over 80 years. To date, FMCHS has successfully educated and faithfully formed over 400

students while promoting “A Culture of Life”. This expansion will ensure that we continue the mission we started 10 years ago.”

More like this: