CHARLESTON - Thursday was an incredible first day for Father McGivney Catholic's girls' track and field team at the IHSA Class 1A State Track and Field Meet.

Mia Range started the parade qualifying in the high jump and she is rated fourth going into the finals. She was one of 12 girls who cleared 5-foot even prior to the finals.

The Griffins' 4 x 800 relay team of Kaitlyn Hatley, Jane Cummings, Alyssa Terhaar, and Elena Rybak advanced in the fifth position with a time of 9:54.67.

Hatley qualified in the 800 meters with a time of 2:20.63 for fifth place before Saturday's final. Freshman sensation Elena Rybak rated right at the top of the 1600 meters with a prelims time of 5:10.1.

Father McGivney's 4 x 400 relay ranked fifth after the prelims with a time of 4:10.71. The four on that really were Hatley, Lilly Gilbertson, Amelia Beltramea, and Rybak.

Father McGivney Catholic Head Girls Track and Field Coach Russ Hart was ecstatic to get his girls through in all five events in such a high position for the finals.

He said he was extremely proud of each of their girls for their efforts in front of a large crowd at O’Brien Stadium in Charleston. He also said he is excited to see how they perform on Saturday because each of the girls believes they can reach better times on the track and a distance in the high jump.

