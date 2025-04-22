GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic's girls dominated a home quad meet on Monday, April 21, 2025, at McGivney. It was the first meet in the history of the school on the new track, and the track was dedicated prior to the meet.

Elena Rybak glided to victory in the 1,600 meters with an incredible time of 4:57.11. Lilly Gilbertson also had an amazing meet for the Griffins with a double win in the 100 and 200 meters. She posted times of 12.54 in the 100 meters and 25.40 in the 200 meters. Jane Cummins coasted in the 800 meters to an impressive win with a time of 2:25.61. She appears poised for post-season success once again. Mia Range won the high jump with a leap of 1.56 meters and was a member of two winning relays on the day.

These are results from the first Father McGivney Catholic Quadrangular.

Team Scores

McGivney Catholic 148

MELHS 29

O'Fallon First Baptist 12

Maryville Christian 7

100 Meters - 1. Lilly Gilbertson, Father McGivney Catholic, 12.54, 2. Allison Beltramea, 13.07, 3. Kelea Gaither, Father McGivney, 13.57, 4. Abby Packer, MELHS, 13.64, 5. Lilly Finley, O'Fallon First Baptist Academy, 13.98

200 Meters - 1. Lilly Gilbertson, 25.40, 2. Abby Packer, MELHS, 29.57, 3. Caroline Rakers, 29.93, 4. Lily Terrell, 30.20

400 Meters - 1. Kelea Gaither, Father McGivney, 1:06.13, 2. Isabela Nava, O'Fallon First Baptist, 1:08.82, 3. Calista Tults, MELHS, 1:11.13, 4. Isabel Jacob, Maryville Christian, 1:13.21

800 Meters - 1. Jane Cummins, Father McGivney, 2:25.61, 2. Marion Hemmer, MELHS, 2:45.83, 3. Lucy Doyle, MELHS, 2:46.04, 4. Mia Donald, Maryville Christian, 2:53.76, 5. Laura Bittner, O'Fallon First Baptist, 2:57.69

1,600 Meters - 1. Elena Rybak, Father McGivney, 4:57.11, 2. McKenzie Jones, Father McGivney, 5:56.89, 3. Lucy Doyle, MELHS, 6:18.52, 4. Isabella Harris, Father McGivney, 6:25.42

3,200 Meters - 1. Miley Badgett, Father McGivney, 14:17.05

100 Meter Hurdles - 1. Lilly Walloch, MELHS, 20.71

300 Meter Hurdles - 1. Lilly Finley, O'Fallon First Baptist, 1:02.67

4 x 100 Meter Relay 1. McGivney, Mia Range, Caroine Rakers, Kelea Gaither, Allison Beltramea, 53.68, 2. MELHS, 56.12, 3. McGivney, 57.85

4 x 200 Meter Relay - 1. McGivney, Mia Range, Caroline Rakers, Lily Terrell, Allison Beltramea, 1:53.90, 2. McGivney, 1:59.73

4 x 400 Meter Relay - 1. McGivney, Lilly Gilbertson, Jane Cummings, Allison Beltamea, Elena Rybak, 4:13.90, 2. McGivney, 5:09.55, Maryville Christian, 5:20.64

4 x 800 Meter Relay - 1. McGivney, Bella Redenius, Arabella Sumnlers, Isabella Harris, McKenzie Jones, 11:15.0

Shot Put - 1. Kiley Morgan, McGivney, 7.53 meters, 2. Sondra Nohl, McGivney, 6.84 meters, 3. Kendyl Wegner, 6.15 meters

Discus - Kiley Morgan, McGivney, 20.90 meters, 2. Sondra Nohl, 20.65 meters, 3. Kendyl Wegner, 16.81 meters

High Jump - 1. Mia Range, McGivney, 1.56 meters, 2. Elli Moody, McGivney, 1.42 meters

Pole Vault - 1. Annie Handshy, McGivney, 1.83 meters

Long Jump - 1. Elli Moody, McGivney, 4.26 meters, 2. Anna Moore, McGivney, 3.96 meters

Triple Jump - 1. Lily Terrell, McGivney, 8.66 meters

