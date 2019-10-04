FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Thomas Hyten had a hat trick, while Nick Lacy, Jonah Mitan, Brandon Munoz, Andrew Nwacha and Clayton Scott all added goals as McGivney won at Knights Field over Metro-East.

Jackson Podshandley made one save in recording the clean sheet for the Griffins.

McGivney is now 11-6-1 on the season, while the Knights fall to 1-14-1.

 