FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Thomas Hyten had a hat trick, while Nick Lacy, Jonah Mitan, Brandon Munoz, Andrew Nwacha and Clayton Scott all added goals as McGivney won at Knights Field over Metro-East. Jackson Podshandley made one save in recording the clean sheet for the Griffins. McGivney is now 11-6-1 on the season, while the Knights fall to 1-14-1.