GLEN CARBON - Father McGivney Catholic High School’s girls tennis team secured a 6-3 victory over O’Fallon on Tuesday night, Oct. 7, 2025, improving its season record to 12-1 overall. The Lady Griffins showcased strong performances in both doubles and singles matches during the contest.

McGivney doubles wins were earned by the pairs of Natalie Beck and Kennedi Taylor, as well as Maddie Beck and Lilly Forneris. In singles competition, victories came from Natalie Beck, Kennedi Taylor, Lilly Forneris, and rookie player Elle Willenborg, who achieved a notable come-from-behind win in a third-set tiebreaker.

The team’s success this season reflects consistent effort and skill as they continue their campaign.

The Griffins return to action at home against Greenville on Oct. 8, 2025, and then travel to Metro East Lutheran on Oct. 10 for a match.

