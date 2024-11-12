GLEN CARBON/ALTON - Father McGivney Catholic was very successful in Saturday's swim sectional at Edwardsville with the 200-yard medley relay team winning a medal by placing sixth at 2:15.57, and Elise Thompson coming in fifth in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:11.51. It's a young program set to enjoy growth in the future.

'You know, I couldn't be more proud," said Griffins coach Tara Thompson, "just the first girls relay for Father McGivney, and to come home with a sixth place in the 200 medley relay is fantastic. I think the girls swam really well."

The team did exceptionally well throughout the meet, and Thompson expressed her pride in her team.

"I think everybody pulled their weight, and did a good job," Thompson said. "I'm proud of all of our swimmers."

Thompson is also optimistic that the program will continue to grow, and become even more successful.

"Yeah, I think our program is going to continue to grow," Thompson said "I think a lot of McGivney's programs, our sports programs, and I look forward to seeing where McGivney heads for swimming."

The school's athletic program broke through with its first-ever state championship last year in girls track in Class 1A last spring, and it's only the start, as the baseball team has enjoyed tremendous success, and the boys soccer and girls volleyball teams also enjoy successful season this fall. The best days of Griffins' sports may just be ahead.

"I can't agree more," Thompson said.

The goals for the girls swimming team were modest, yet ambitious, for the Griffins.

"Our team was made up of two juniors, a sophomore, and two freshmen," Thompson said. "So we had five total. I think so," when asked about the girls swimming their best on the day. "We ended up with a relay medaling in sixth, and Elise Thompson took fifth in the 100 (breaststroke)."

Article continues after sponsor message

Coach Miller Is Proud Of Valyo, Ingram, Clayton, Other Alton Swimmers

Longtime Alton coach Nancy Miller was also very proud of her team in the girls' sectional at Edwardsville on Saturday.

"Everyone is doing an excellent job," Miller said. "Everyone's following their race strategies, everyone is doing all the technical things very, very well, they have a great attitude, and their producing either best times, or second-best times. So, very happy with that."

Ella Valyo is a swimmer who stood out for the Redbirds on the day, and she's worked hard to improve her times throughout her tenure with the team.

"Ella Valyo, she's a girl who's a sophomore in high school right now," Miller said, "but she's swam for me since she was little-bitty, maybe seven years old, and she has stuck with the sport, and still continues to train and compete in the summer leagues, for Summers Port. And she's just really a joy to work with, and she just really gives it all. She's just a shining star for this season for Alton."

Miller also cited McKenzie Ingram and Berlynn Clayton as two of her outstanding swimmers on the day as well.

"McKenzie Ingram and Berlynn Clayton are our two seniors that are competing," Miller said, "and again, competing at their absolute best And just wonderful girls I do want to mention, too, how our girls are so unique. I asked them how their grades were, and all of them had straight A''s. So, that's pretty cool."

That the girls are achieving academically is also quite the feather in their caps, as well.

"Well, it's not uncommon to have students, and student-athletes be very good at both," Miller said. "And these girls, as I said, have swam for me since they were little-bitty, seven or eight years old. They continue to train, continue to swim, and it all kind of fits together really nicely. I just want to congratulate them, and tell them how grateful I am to be with them again. We haven't been able to train as a team, because we don't have a pool. And then, of course, with COVID, the TidalWaves shut down. So, it's been a while since I've been able to coach them, but they haven't forgotten anything, and they're still my girls."

More like this: