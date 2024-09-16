PEORIA - The Father McGivney boys cross country squad placed 12th in the First To The Finish Meet Saturday in Peoria. The Griffins scored 447 points for 12th at the Peoria meet, while Eureka claimed the team championship with 167 points.

Connor Schmidt led the Griffins in (81st) with a personal best of 16:59 for three miles. Right behind senior Levi Huber (86th) 17:04, Liam Schmidt (92) 17:07, senior Liam Boeving (17:09), and Aidan Schmidt (133) with 17:30. 31 seconds separation of our scoring 5, and 10 seconds 1-4. Freshmen Eric Rybak (234) 18:42 and Andrew Leonelli (255) 18:57 made the varsity top 7. Caleb Payne (281) 19:16, Nolan Schmieder (19:46), Eli Germann (363) 20:24, Jackson Ehrman (407) 21:00, Gabe Theims (425) 21:11, and Harrison Siegel (444) in 21:35.

The McGivney boys cross country squad are Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athletes of the Month for the Griffins.

Athlete of the Month is sponsored by

McGivney Boys Cross Country Coach Jim Helton said he was very pleased with his boys squad's effort at the Peoria Meet.

"It was great upperclassmen leadership with Connor, Levi, Liam S., Liam B., and Aidan," Coach Helton said. "We had PR’s for Levi, Aidan, Eric, Andrew, Caleb, Nolan, and Eli."

The Griffins next race will be the Freeburg Invitational on Sept. 27, 2024.

Again, congrats to the Griffins boys on the Byron, Carlson, Petri & Kalb Male Athlete of the Month accolade.

More like this: