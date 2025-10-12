BLOOMINGTON-NORMAL — Father McGivney Catholic High School’s boys golf team achieved a milestone by finishing sixth overall at the Class 1A state tournament held Friday and Saturday, Oct. 10-11, 2025, at Prairie Vista Golf Club in Bloomington. This marked the Griffins’ best finish in program history.

After winning regionals and placing third at sectionals, McGivney entered the state competition confident in their abilities. Following the first day of play, the team stood fourth among 12 teams, securing a spot in the final round. Ultimately, McGivney concluded the tournament with a two-day score of 656, trailing team champion Teutopolis, which finished at 623. Althoff Catholic's Carson Tribout tied for second in the 2A competition with a score of 140 for both days.

In the Class 1A individual standings, the winner was Wyatt Novotny of Marilius Bureau Valley, who had a two-day score of even-par 144, with Coen Pennington of Teutopolis tying for second with Nolan Murphy of Carthage Illini West, both firing a 148. and Liam Ludding of Harvest Christian and Owen Van Zuiden of Fulton tying for fourth with a 148 each.

Kearns finished in a tie for 24th with several golfers, firing a 159, while Henry Willenborg tied for 28th, shooting a 160, Porter Donjon of Red Bud tied for 32nd with a 162, McGivney's Bradley Goodwin and Carlinville's Carter Ziln both tied for 49th wth other golfers, both shooting a 167, Sam Sink of the Griffins and Bryce Coalson of Staunton both shot a 175 to tie for 69th, Joey Seefeldt of McGivney tied for 77th with a 177, and teammate Jack Stirnaman placed 83rd at 187. Both Jack Muensch and Draeden Duncan of Red Bud missed the cut, Muensch firing a 91, and Duncan shooting a 94 on Friday.

In Class 2A, Nolan Eccles of Dunlap was the individual state champion, shooting a two-day total of five-under-par 137 to defeat Tribout, who had a 140, with Brody Allen of Normal University tying Tribout for second, Gavin Schreurs of Washington was fourth at 141, and rounding out the top five was Owen Coniaris of Wheaton Academy, who had a 142.

Darren Klein of Mascoutah finished in a 17th place tie, shooting a 150, while Kyler Koerkenmeier of Highland, teammate Eli Lucas, and Bryce Toennies of Breese Mater Dei Catholic both tied for 51st with a 158, Owen Musenbrock of Mater Dei was 65th with a 161, and Drake Luedeman of Waterloo and Brendan Gibson of Columbia, Marquette's Carson Jones and Andrew Belden all tied for 70th with a 162 each. Nolan Houchins of Highland missed the cut, shooting an 84 on Friday, as did Marquette's Henry Frelhoff, who had an 87. Also missing the cut were teammates Ethan Dempsey, who fired a 90, Hubert Allen, who shot a 91, and Sam Jun, who had a 92. Highland's Tyler Driscoll had a 92, and teammate Parker Logsdon fired a 94, both also missing the cut on Friday.

The Class 3A winner was Lester Low of Evanston, who fired a seven-under-par 197 to win, with Issac Rumler of Moline second at 138, third place went to Liam Kelly of New Trier at 141, Colin Kemp of Pekin was fourth at 142, and Michael Jorski of Hinsdale Central was fifth at 144.

O'Fallon's Tyler Murray was the best local finisher, tying for 20th with a 151, while teammate Max Bortz tied for 42nd with several other golfers at 157, and Mathan Meurer of Belleville West tied for 50th at 158. Berning shot an 85 on Friday, while Michael Rottschalk of O'Fallon had an 86, Mayer had an 87, Lincoln Weaving of O'Fallon came up with an 88, teammate Calvin Meyer shot an 89, and Alexander Haake of the Panthers shot a 91, all missing the cut of Friday.

