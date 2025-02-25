GLEN CARBON - In a nailbiter, Father McGivney Catholic's boys beat out Bunker Hill 49-48 in a play-in game at the McGivney gym in the Class 1A Raymond Lincolnwood regional



David Carroll led the Griffins with 18 points, while both Carson Barone and Owen Kolesa had seven points each, Will Rakers and Aiden Willis scored six points apiece, Brendan Kayser had three points, and Chase Jansen came up with two points.

Cole Yates had a stellar game for the Minutemen with 25 points to lead his team. Will Manar contributed six points for Bunker Hill and Jake Spencer and Dean Throne had four points.

Father McGivney had boys coach Cory Clouser said the victory of Bunker Hill was "a hard-fought win."

"It was a group effort," he said. "Seven different players scored for us. Multiple people stepped up and made big plays."

The Griffins were behind 13-2 early in the contest, but Clouser said his squad didn't get rattled and took the lead by the end of the second quarter.

McGivney is now 15-17, and plays Hardin Calhoun in the semifinals at Lincolnwood Wednesday at 6 p.m. The Minutemen end their season at 11-20.

